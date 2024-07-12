37 Current and Former Texas Longhorns Set to Compete in 2024 Paris Olympics
The Paris Olympics are only two weeks away, and a multitude of Texas Longhorns have already punched their ticket to the games throughout the qualifying trials, now preparing to bring home gold for their respective countries.
This year, a total of 30 current and former Texas athletes will take to the biggest stage in their careers, alongside seven coaches affiliated with the university looking to participate. This marks the largest number of athletes that the Texas Longhorns have sent to the Olympic games, setting a new record over the previous one reached at the 2020 Tokyo Games, which saw 29 contenders.
Texas athletes and coaches will represent 12 of the university's sports programs, including men's and women's basketball, men's and women's golf, rowing, soccer, men's and women's swim and dive, women's tennis, men's and women's track and field, and volleyball.
The assortment of players will represent 16 different countries, with Team USA having 14 Longhorns on its roster. Overall, Texas ranks tied for fifth among NCAA Division 1 schools for the amount of athletes representing the United States this summer, tied with Florida and Penn State and trailing behind Stanford, UCLA, California, and USC.
Men's and women's track and field will send a combined 10 athletes to Paris, with two-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser and second-time Olympian Tara Davis-Woodhall headlining the Team USA list. Other Texas alumni will represent the countries Canada, Ireland, Saint Lucia, Haiti, and Jamaica. The back-to-back NCAA national champion for the decathlon Leo Neugebauer will compete for Germany, recently graduating from Texas this spring.
The men's and women's swim and dive teams will see an equal amount of representation with 10 total athletes headed to the games, having six on Team USA. Current Longhorns on the list will be Erin Gemmell, Luke Hobson, David Johnston, and Aaron Shackell, while former Longhorns Carson Foster and two-time Olympian Drew Kibler will join them as well.
Three current Texas coaches will also work for Team USA: assistant swimming coach Carol Capitani, diving coach Matt Scoggin, and men's volleyball team leader Erik Sullivan. Bob Bowman of the swimming staff will serve as the National Team Coach for France and Royal Ivey of men's basketball will take on the role of Head Coach of South Sudan. Additionally, Edrick Floréal will be part of the coaching staff for Great Britain, Ireland and Saint Lucia, while Jim Garnham will be an assistant coach for Germany, both from Texas track and field.
Ahead of this summer's games, a total of 162 athletes from the university have participated in the Olympics and have earned a combined 152 medals, with hope for more to come.