Texas Football Assigns New Numbers to Transfers, Freshmen
The Texas Longhorns are welcoming a slew of new faces to campus this season ahead of the program’s first campaign in the SEC.
As a result, some of the new players are receiving jersey numbers previously belonging to notable Texas Exes.
Here are the new numbers for the 2024 Texas football lineup:
Defensive back Andrew Mukuba transferred from Clemson and will now wear the No. 4 jersey, while fellow defensive back Jay'Vion Cole from San Jose State will be wearing the No. 13 previously worn by now-Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington. Along the front, defensive tackle Bill Norton will wear No. 15.
Edge Trey Moore from UTSA is making the switch from No. 31 to No. 8 ahead of his first season in Texas. Moore’s new No. 8 is a change from the No. 1 he wore at UTSA and is the same number worn by former Texas receiver Xavier Worthy during his first two years with the Longhorns.
Additionally, transfer wideout Silas Bolden will now take the No. 11 previously worn by former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who played four seasons in Austin. It is also being worn by five-star freshman Colin Simmons.
Louisville transfer Jermayne Lole will wear No. 99 for the Longhorns.
The incoming freshmen also got their official numbers ahead of their debut college season.
Three-star defensive back Santana Wilson from Scottsdale, Arizona is Texas' new No. 28, and three-star punter Michael Kern from Fort Lauderdale will be wearing the No. 39. Defensive lineman Melvin Hills III from Lafayette, Louisiana was also ranked as a three-star out of high school. He will start his NCAA career with the number 55. To finish off this group of recruits, offensive lineman Nate Kibble will take up now-Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Christian Jones' no. 70.
Fans will get a chance to see these jersey numbers and the new team as a whole when Texas kicks off its regular season at home against Colorado Sate on Saturday, Aug. 31.