BREAKING: Texas Longhorns Flip Louisville Transfer From Oklahoma Sooners
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns secured a double-whammy flip commitment in the transfer portal on Thursday.
Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Longhorns have landed Louisville transfer defensive lineman Jermayne Lole, who is flipping his commitment from Oklahoma to Texas.
"I was on the wrong side of the Red River," Lole told On3.
Nothing will make Lole become a fan favorite in Austin quicker than a statement like that. In 39 career games, the Long Beach, Calif. native has posted 141 total tackles and 12.5 sacks. He spent the first three seasons of his career at Arizona State.
The Longhorns missed out on TCU defensive lineman Damonic Williams, who chose Oklahoma over Texas, but have now made up for it with the addition of Lole.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian admitted after the Orange-White Spring Game last month that the Longhorns still needed to address the defensive line depth.
"The depth on the defensive line is not where we need it to be," Sarkisian said. Hopefully we can address that. That's a bit concerning. ... We don't have enough bodies. There's not enough big humans. It's simple math."
Texas already added Arizona transfers Bill Norton and Tiaoalii Savea. Now, they add Lole to a defensive line that already features Trey Moore, Barryn Sorrell, Colin Simmons, Ethan Burke and more.