Texas 'Really Fortunate' to Have Tre Wisner After CJ Baxter Injury
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have had no shortage of elite players at the running back position over the years, but that talent will be put to the test this season following the injury to CJ Baxter.
Texas will lean on Jaydon Blue as the starter, but Tre Wisner now suddenly finds himself thrust into an important role as the backup running back after spending his freshman year as a key special teams player that was buried deep on the depth chart behind Jonathon Brooks, Baxter, Blue, Kelian Robinson and Savion Red.
Based on Steve Sarkisian's comments about Wisner when speaking to the media Thursday, Texas fans should be foaming at the mouth to see him get more chances out of the backfield.
"Tre's a baller," Sarkisian said. "We saw the physicality that Tre possessed last year on special teams. I mean, he was a demon on special teams for us last year. That was a deep running back room that he was sitting in with Jonathan and Keilan, and then Cedric and Jaydon. So when you're sitting there as the fifth back -- and then we had Savion even at wildcat -- he didn't maybe get as many carries in-game, but we saw what he could do at practice."
Wisner showed flashes of his ability when he received reps on offense. He had 12 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown last season, most of which came in the 57-7 win over Texas Tech when he finished with seven carries for 60 yards and a score.
"When he got his his few shots there against Tech and against Oklahoma State, he ran hard, he ran physical, he's fast," Sarkisian said. "But one thing he possesses, he's a really versatile player. And even going back to high school, you know that championship team they had at DeSoto, Tre was all over the field and catching balls, running the ball, playing physical. He provides great energy. He's an awesome teammate. So like I said, we're really fortunate to have him."
Wisner could be due for a notable workload if the Longhorns can build a big lead at some point in the season opener against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31.