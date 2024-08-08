Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian on CJ Baxter Injury: 'We Love Him'
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media Thursday and commented for the first time on the season-ending injury to running back CJ Baxter.
"I hate it for the kid," Sarkisian said. " ... If we polled our team or the top three teammates on our team, Cedric Baxter would be in that top one, two or three. And as much as we love him for the player that he is, we love him more for the teammate that he is, and our thoughts and prayers with him. We're encouraged by all the doctors that he's going to make a really healthy recovery, and we'll have him back for next season."
With Baxter out, the Longhorns will lean on Jaydon Blue as the no-doubt starter. Behind him are some young guns, as Tre Wisner, Jerrick Gibson and Christian Clark will all be set for increased reps. Wisner played an important role on special teams last season but will now maintain an important role in Sarkisian's offense.
Last year, Baxter made some big-time plays in crucial moments for Texas, even before Jonathon Brooks went down with a season-ending knee injury of his own.
Baxter came up clutch in the 31-24 win over Houston, scoring the go-ahead 16-yard touchdown with 5:37 to play to help the Longhorns avoid the upset. A few weeks later in the the thrilling 33-30 overtime win against Kansas State, he had a 54-yard rushing touchdown. He then set career-high marks in the 26-16 win over Iowa State in November when he finished with 20 carries for 117 yards.
It's safe to say that the Texas offense is better with Baxter in the fold considering what he did as a freshman, but the Longhorns have no choice but to move forward and lean on Blue if they want to keep their hopes of winning an SEC Championship alive.