Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian Puts Firm Stance On New Injury Report Ruling
During a press conference at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Florida, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian heard a lot of questions about the House v NCAA lawsuit between the NCAA and the Power 5 conferences.
The settlement was originally created to pay back damages for former Division I athletes, but continued meetings have brought many possible new rule changes to college football. The NCAA has proposed a revenue-share model that would make student-athletes full-time employees for the first time in history, as well as changes to roster sizes and changes to the injury report.
The talk of the town with Sarkisian related to the NFL-style injury reporting system that is proposed for implementation. Injury reporting has been a touchy subject within college sports, as many coaches have been accused of manipulating and finding workarounds to the past system.
When asked about coaches and the concern over injury reporting, Sarkisian kept his response simple.
“Fine us, It’s what they do in the NFL,” Sarkisian said. “I’m a big believer in this, the NFL has figured a lot of this stuff out already… we don’t have to try to recreate the wheel so much.”
Sarkisian kept it frank with how enforcement should be done in the college game, and his NFL background likely influenced his thoughts. Sarkisian spent two years in Atlanta as the offensive coordinator of the Falcons and has lived through the cycle that the NFL utilizes, as well as its rule enforcement.
There are still some concerns with changing the current system, but the proposed NFL-style rules require teams to make three injury reports throughout the week, cutting the question marks that come when teams have less reporting to do alongside their players. In the ever-evolving entertainment business that is college sports, hopes to improve clarity between the team and the public have become an important point in recent years.
With the college football landscape growing closer and closer to that of professional sports teams, Sarkisian isn’t afraid to rip off the band-aid with reporting and punishment for those who abuse their power.