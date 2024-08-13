Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. Named to Butkus Award Watch List
AUSTIN -- One of Texas football's rising stars is officially being recognized ahead of the upcoming season.
Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. was announced to the preseason Butkus Award watch list Tuesday after an impressive freshman season. The award, named after the late great Dick Butkus, is given annually to the best linebacker in college football.
Hill Jr. arrived to Texas last offseason as a five-star recruit in the 2023 class and didn't disappoint, as he played a key role for Steve Sarkisian's defense as the Longhorns made their way to the College Football Playoff.
Last season, he finished with 67 total tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and two pass breakups. He made a name for himself on the national stage when he tallied two sacks in Texas' road win over Alabama.
Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski said last month that Hill's versatility has allowed him to move into a "Jaylan Ford role" after the veteran linebacker departed for the NFL.
"Moving him into that Jaylan Ford role, we do a pretty good job of moving those guys around so you’re still going to see him off the edge doing some things that way but, he just has a nose for the ball," Kwiatkowski said. " I joked with him last year and in the offseason, ‘you’re a hell of a football player but you’re not a very good linebacker.’ It was a compliment because he has a nose for the ball, he makes plays, but the details of playing linebacker he needed to get better at, and he has.”
Hill Jr. will look to get his sophomore season started off with a bang when the No. 4-ranked Longhorns begin the 2024 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home against the Colorado State Rams. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and the game will air on ESPN.