Watch: Texas Football Scrimmage Highlights
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns completed a scrimmage at DKR Saturday as the team preps for the regular-season opener against Colorado State on Aug. 31.
Scrimmaging outside in the Texas summer heat is essential for the team both mentally and physically, but more importantly, the game-like setting offers Steve Sarkisian and staff a chance to evaluate the depth across the board.
Though the scrimmage was closed off to the public and media, the Texas football X (Twitter) account shared some highlights of the action on social media.
The clip shows touchdowns from running back Jerrick Gibson, tight end Juan Davis and walk-on running back Colin Page, along with big plays from multiple others players.
Take a look:
Sarkisian spoke to the media Monday and shared some of his general takeaways from training camp so far.
“This is kind of that week right in training camp where you’re kind of in the middle of things," Sarkisian said. "We’re not in the game-plan mode. But I think the leadership of our guys has been tremendous and I think that’s been the trickle-down effect to the younger players."
Texas was named the No. 4 team in the country in preseason AP poll on Monday, solidifying the championship-level expectations in Austin for the 2024 campaign. The Longhorns are aiming high ahead of their first season in the SEC, making every scrimmage and practice matter even more than in years past.
“As coaches, we obviously value these practices, because for us to be as good as we want to be, that excellence lies in the details and it’s one thing to know the call, it’s another to know the details of the call, and why we’re calling it, and what we’re trying to accomplish when we’re calling it in all three phases, offense, defense and special teams," Sarkisian said.