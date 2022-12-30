5-Star 2023 TE Duce Robinson 'Excited' About Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns closed the Early Signing Period with a lot of momentum, locking up the No. 3 class in the country, just behind national powers Alabama and Georgia.

But with the February signing period quickly approaching, the Longhorns are still battling with Nick Saban and Kirby Smart for a few key pieces, including Pinnacle (Phoenix, AZ) five-star tight end, Duce Robinson.

Luckily for the Longhorns, Robinson seems to be very impressed with the development of the offense over Steve Sarkisian's first two years as head coach.

"I'm excited to see what they're doing under Coach Sark, their offense is really producing. They're producing explosive plays," Robinson said on Thursday. "I have really good relationships with a bunch of guys in those classes. I feel like I have a really good relationship with Coach Banks and coach Sark. So I think playing for that program will be a lot of fun."

One particular player in the Longhorns class that Robinson has a good relationship, with is 2023's most sought-after national recruit, quarterback Arch Manning.

And Robinson can certainly see a future in which he is catching passes from Manning in a Sarkisian offense.

"You know, (Arch and I) just text about life about how we're doing, but, but every once in a while, you know, he'll, he'll just ask me where I'm at in the process," Robinson said. But we text consistently probably once or twice a week. Any time we're together, we really enjoy spending time with each other. I think it would be a lot of fun to catch passes from him."

With Manning in the fold, Texas will remain a top choice for Robinson, along with Alabama, Georgia and USC.

Robinson isn't ready to make a decision yet, but there are plans beginning to take shape for a handful of remaining visits.

"I think we're gonna try to take a couple more visits, but I'll start basketball season pretty soon. So, um, we're gonna have to work around that," Robinson said. "And then the Polynesian balls coming up too, so that'll take another week out. Uh, So honestly we'll just have to see how everything shapes up. I still say it's the schools that I took officials to. So Alabama, USC Georgia, and Texas."

When Robinson is ready to make his choice, however, he will not waste any time.

And he has until February to consider all of his options.

"We're just gonna see, see how everything goes and whenever the time feels right," Robinson said of his timeline. "We'll just announce."

