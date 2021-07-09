Where Texas Fits For Elite 2022 OL Devon Campbell

Sports Illustrated home
Texas Longhorns A Top-5 Choice For Elite 2022 OL Devon Campbell

Devon Campbell is one of the top offensive line recruits in the 2022 class, and Texas is more than just on his radar.
New Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has been hitting the recruiting trail hard over his first few months on the 40 Acres. 

That work has been paying its dividends, with the Longhorns gaining an impressive group of commitments since his hiring, bringing their total number to 14 so far for 2022 the class alone. 

More than that, however, Sarkisian has also gained the notice of elite recruits across the board, including arguably the top offensive tackle prospect in the state of Texas, Devon Campbell of Arlington Bowie. 

Campbell, who released his top-5 schools on Friday, has been eyeing the Longhorns for some time now, and it looks as though that will still be the case for some time to come, thanks in large part to how feels he looks in burnt orange.

"Texas is really a good school," Campbell said. "I like the colors because my school is the same colors as Texas so, I think that wouldn’t be a big leap of something different going into football."

Texas is far from the only elite program chasing Campbell, however, with Alabama, LSU, USC, and Oklahoma also each making an appearance in his final-5. 

At first glance, it may look like those schools, especially the likes of Oklahoma and LSU, could have the advantage over the Longhorns, with Campbell's priorities seemingly focused on the program that he feels is best to get him to the next level. However, there are other contributing factors as well. 

"Producing me on and off the field, developing me, and getting me ready to get to the next level," Campbell said. "I also want to see the life of a student, more than being just a football player there."

As far as a decision timeline goes, Campbell is being patient, as he is just coming off of a string of visits in the month of June, including one to Austin at the end of June.

