Texas Longhorns Baseball Set to Play in Las Vegas Classic in 2025
Jackpot!
Texas baseball will take a trip to Las Vegas ahead of the 2025 season.
Next year will be the second installment of the Las Vegas Classic tournament, following a successful inaugural season in 2024.
Texas will be one of the three participants in the Sin City from Feb. 28 to March 2, the matches will be held at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators. Joining the Longhorns are the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Washington Huskies and the Illinois Fighting Illini.
”Next year’s lineup showcases some of the top teams in the country with great storylines, including a matchup between former conference foes Texas and Texas Tech, plus new Big Ten rivals Washington and Illinois," said Nathan Wooldridge, vice president of Peak Events. "It is going to be a fun weekend of baseball, and we look forward to providing a great experience for everyone who can make it out to the ballpark!”
The specific slots for each game day have not yet been announced, but it has been revealed that the two games on Friday, Feb. 28 will be played at 2 and 4 p.m., while the weekend games will take place at noon and 4 p.m. Pacific time. Each team will play one another once in a round-robin format.
The tournament will be a look into the work newly hired head coach Jim Schlossnagle has done with the team and a preview of what to expect come the start of Texas' first Southeastern Conference play.