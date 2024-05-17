Texas Longhorns Heavily Favored to Land Nation's No. 1 WR Dakorien Moore After LSU Decommitment
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns saw three of their receivers get selected in the 2024 NFL Draft last month but had already reloaded with more potential future draftees at the position.
Could perhaps the most lethal piece of ammo soon be making his way to Austin as well?
The nation's No. 1 receiver in the 2025 class, Dakorien Moore, decommited from the LSU Tigers on Thursday night, which sparked immediate speculation that the Longhorns could be the new landing spot for the Duncanville, Texas product.
Upon the news of his decision, 247Sports quickly logged three crystal ball predictions for Texas to land a commitment from Moore. For good measure, the Longhorns have a 63.9 percent to land Moore based on collective predictions.
Ohio State and Oregon are also rumored as potential suitors, but per reports from On Texas Football's Gerry Hamilton, Moore won't be visiting Oregon this weekend despite original expectations.
As it stands, Moore is a consensus five-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 3 player nationally, No. 1 wide receiver, and No. 1 player in the state of Texas. He is also the consensus No. 1 receiver in the
country per all four major recruiting services.
Last season for Duncanville, Moore had 71 catches for 1,523 yards and 18 touchdowns. In
his career, he has 130 catches for 2,653 yards and 29 touchdowns in three total seasons.