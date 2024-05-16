Former Texas Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy Gets Car Stolen by 'Professional' Criminals in Kansas City
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy can claim the title of "fastest player in NFL history" after breaking the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Scouting Combine, but believe it or not, a man of his speed still drives a car.
Unfortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs rookie receiver found himself without a car Thursday morning.
According to multiple reports, Worthy's car was stolen overnight in the parking garage at his apartment complex in the Kansas City area. He hasn't even signed his rookie deal yet, but will now need to look for a new mode of transportation here soon as the Chiefs get set for offseason programming.
Per report from ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Worthy's car was taken by a "professional" group of criminals. Fortunately, the incident didn't involve any "carjacking," as Worthy is safe and without injury.
"As one source put it, the car was stolen from a residential parking garage by a professional group of criminals who 'knew exactly what they were doing,'" Florio wrote.
The Chiefs traded up to select Worthy at No. 28 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft last month. He's expected to be the top option at wide receiver for quarterback Patrick Mahomes as Kansas City braces for an expected suspension for troubled second-year pass-catcher Rashee Rice.
Worthy will make his NFL preseason debut on Saturday, Aug. 10 on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs will kickoff the regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5.