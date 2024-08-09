Texas Longhorns EDGE Barryn Sorrell Named to The Athletic's 'Freaks List', But Bigger Goals Remain
Out of all the preseason accolades a player can be nominated for, Texas defensive edge Barryn Sorrell might have picked up the most interesting one.
Sorrell was named to Bruce Feldman's Freaks List on Tuesday, of the top 101 players that have displayed exceptional athleticism and look to highlight the 2024 season.
During a post-practice media availability, Sorrell revealed his reaction to being selected by Feldman, praising defensive line coach Kenny Baker for the progress he's been able to achieve.
"Shoutout to Coach Baker, I've been putting in a lot of work with him," Sorrell said. "And just a lot of the work I put in on my own, honing my craft and my speed and in the weight room as well, I guess those things paid off."
The six-foot-four-inch, 260-pound senior has been a staple of the Texas defense since his arrival in 2021. Last season, Sorrell played and started in all 14 games, totaling 37 tackles, 17 of them solo, 4.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks.
He recorded a career-high of five tackles against Oklahoma during the Red River Rivalry game and saw two solo tackles and two quarterback hurries in the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma State. He earned honorable mention All-Big 12 by the league's coaches and was a 2023 Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection.
The Freaks List comes as Sorrell's first preseason recognition but certainly doesn't look to be his only one of the year with the work ethic and hunger he brings in order to help seal the ultimate deal for his team.
"Honestly for me it's just winning the National Championship," Sorrell said about his personal goals. "That's my main thing. I know if I obviously contribute to that, I know that everything individually I'll achieve as well."
"It's a day-to-day thing, I mean, you don't just wake up one day and say you're hungry for it, you've got to prove it every single day. There's only one team out of the whole country that is going to be able to stand up on that stage at the end of the year, and it takes every day to find things to get better at and being attentive at practice. Using those things to fuel that hunger so that you can be a national champion at the end of the year."
Sorrell is going to be a massive catalyst in getting the defense going for Texas this season and his veteran experience with the team will make him an automatic leader on the field as he hopes to guide the Longhorns toward a National Championship win.