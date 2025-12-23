The Texas Longhorns Replacement for Liona Lefau May Have Just Entered The Transfer Portal

Just last week, the Texas Longhorns received some shocking news that linebacker Liona Lefau would be entering the NCAA transfer portal after three seasons in the 40 Acres.

With the depth at linebacker lacking for the Horns, the transfer portal will most certainly be needed to help Steve Sarkisian solve the issue that has recently arisen in his linebacker corps.

Luckily for him, a recent announcement out of the Auburn Tigers camp could be just the relief that he's looking for.

Texas Should Go After Auburn's Robert Woodyard

Tuesday afternoon, it was reported by Chris Hummer of 247Sports that Auburn's junior linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. announced his intentions of entering the transfer portal after three seasons with the Tigers.

Auburn Tigers linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. (0) wraps up Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Woodyard had a breakout junior season during the 2025 season, tallying 67 total tackles (47 solo) as well as two sacks as Auburn finished 5-7, 13th overall in the SEC standings.

His Pro Football Focus grade was second highest of all linebackers in the Southeastern Conference.

After Lefau announced his transfer and fellow linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. announced he would be declaring for the NFL draft in April, Woodyard Jr.'s production and presence behind the defensive line is just what the team needs in 2026 as they look to rebuild from a decent 2025 campaign.

The Longhorns finished 9-3 in the 2025 season, just barely missing out on the 12-team College Football Playoff after losing the season opener to the Ohio State Buckeyes, as well as to the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs, ending their streak of CFP semifinal appearances going back to the 2023 season.

Out of Williamson High School in Mobile, Alabama in the class of 2022, Woodyard was a four-star recruit, ranked as the 13th-best linebacker in the class, and the ninth-best player in the state of Alabama.

He had originally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide, but decommitted in the midst of his senior year, instead choosing to commit to the other team in the Iron Bowl.

The Longhorns didn't go after Woodyard heavily while he was in high school, only receiving offers from LSU and Texas A&M outside of his two home-state schools.

The transfer portal doesn't officially open until January 2, so no official moves will be made for a couple of weeks, and in the meantime, the Longhorns have other business to attend to before they tackle the transfer portal, the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve against the Michigan Wolverines.