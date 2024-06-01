Texas Among Four Finalists for Elite 4-Star Linebacker
AUSTIN -- It's "can't stop, won't stop" for the Texas Longhorns this offseason, as they now find themselves as a finalist for another elite player in the 2025 recruiting class.
Per reports Saturday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas is a finalist for in-state four-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn.
Pettijohn, a product of McKinney High School (Texas), will be deciding between a group of Texas, Ohio State, USC and Texas A&M, meaning the Longhorns will up against some steep competition. He's currently on his visit to Ohio State this weekend which will be followed by trips to Texas (June 14) and USC (June 21).
He also received offers from programs like Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon and Florida.
Per 247Sports' composite rankings, Pettijohn, who stands at 6-2, 205 pounds, is the No. 4 overall linebacker in the 2025 class and the No. 9 player in Texas. His father, Duke, played on the defensive line at Syracuse from 1997-2000 and was a two-time All-Big East selection before the Orange made the move to the ACC.
Over the past two years, Pettijohn posted 162 total tackles -- which included 120 last season -- to go along with 15 tackles for loss, six sacks, five pass breakups and one interception.
Should the Longhorns land a commitment from Pettijohn, they'd be adding him to a 2025 class that already features four-star talents like defensive lineman Lance Jackson, linebacker Elijah Barnes, quarterback KJ Lacey, tight end Emaree Winston and running back James Simon, who announced his commitment on Wednesday.