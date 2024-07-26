Texas Longhorns Flip 4-Star Oregon DL Josiah Sharma
The Texas Longhorns scored a massive win on the recruiting trail on Thursday.
Just after the Texas Bash event in Austin, in which several top-tier Longhorns recruits were in attendance, the Horns got a surprise visit from four-star defensive tackle Josiah Sharma, who had previously committed to the Oregon Ducks earlier this summer.
However, Sharma is now heading to Austin, as new defensive line coach Kenny Baker was able to help flip the top-tier recruit to the Longhorns.
"After a long and deep conversation with the University of Texas, I feel like I'm home," Sharma tweeted on Thursday.
Sharma is now the third defensive line commit for the Horns, alongside edge rushers Lance Jackson and Smith Orogbo.
The 6’4, 320-pound defensive tackle had been a target of the Longhorns, as Baker looked to add to his class of 2025 defensive line, and had become a major priority. Sharma has varying degrees of ratings across many sites, with composites rating him as a three-star, while places like On3 have him as high as the 83rd-rated player, and a top-seven defensive lineman in the class of 2025.
The Sacramento product is one of the many players both the Longhorns and Ducks are fighting over in the class of 2025, as three five-stars in receiver Dakorien Moore, athlete Michael Terry III, and linebacker Jonah Williams all have the two schools as their top options.
The Ducks had won on Moore and previously on Sharma, but now the defensive tackle in on his way to Austin in what can only be considered a major win for the for the Longhorns.