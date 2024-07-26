Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Flip 4-Star Oregon DL Josiah Sharma

The Texas Longhorns scored a massive win on the recruiting trail with the flip of four-star defensive tackle Josiah Sharma.

Matt Galatzan

Josiah Sharma
Josiah Sharma / Josiah Sharma on X
Just after the Texas Bash event in Austin, in which several top-tier Longhorns recruits were in attendance, the Horns got a surprise visit from four-star defensive tackle Josiah Sharma, who had previously committed to the Oregon Ducks earlier this summer.

However, Sharma is now heading to Austin, as new defensive line coach Kenny Baker was able to help flip the top-tier recruit to the Longhorns.

"After a long and deep conversation with the University of Texas, I feel like I'm home," Sharma tweeted on Thursday.

Josiah Sharma
Josiah Sharma / Josiah Sharma on X

Sharma is now the third defensive line commit for the Horns, alongside edge rushers Lance Jackson and Smith Orogbo.

The 6’4, 320-pound defensive tackle had been a target of the Longhorns, as Baker looked to add to his class of 2025 defensive line, and had become a major priority. Sharma has varying degrees of ratings across many sites, with composites rating him as a three-star, while places like On3 have him as high as the 83rd-rated player, and a top-seven defensive lineman in the class of 2025.

The Sacramento product is one of the many players both the Longhorns and Ducks are fighting over in the class of 2025, as three five-stars in receiver Dakorien Moore, athlete Michael Terry III, and linebacker Jonah Williams all have the two schools as their top options.

The Ducks had won on Moore and previously on Sharma, but now the defensive tackle in on his way to Austin in what can only be considered a major win for the for the Longhorns.

Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

