Five-Star WR Dakorien Moore Commits to Oregon Over Texas
The Fourth of July brought some major fireworks in the 2025 recruiting cycle, but it was the Texas Longhorns who found themselves on the wrong end of a heated recruiting battle.
Five-star receiver Dakorien Moore announced his highly-anticipated decision Thursday, and instead of staying in his home state to play for Texas, the Duncanville product is heading out west after committing to the Oregon Ducks.
Moore chose Oregon in an Instagram Live reveal over a final four that also included Ohio State and LSU after de-committing from the Tigers in May.
The Longhorns were seen as the favorite for Moore leading up to his decision following what many fans felt was a successful official visit last month, though Oregon made an impressive late run at the star receiver. Moore brought his entire family for his OV with Texas and appeared to be right at home in Austin.
However, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and co. will have to put their focus elsewhere in the 2025 class, as decisions from five-star receivers Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench still loom along with offensive tackle Michael Fasusi.
Moore will join a potent offense that’s built a reputation for adding top-tier play-makers this offseason. Ahead of their first season in the Big Ten, the Ducks have landed Oklahoma transfer quarterback Dillion Gabriel and Texas A&M transfer receiver Evan Stewart, though the roster could look much different once Moore arrives in Eugene for the 2025 season.
Last season for Duncanville, Moore had 71 catches for 1,523 yards and 18 touchdowns. In his career, he has 130 catches for 2,653 yards and 29 touchdowns in three total seasons.