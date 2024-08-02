Texas Longhorns' Hayden Connor Named To Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
Hayden Conner is among the four returning starters on the offensive line. The Katy, Texas, native will enter his senior season and look to help the Longhorns prevail once again in the SEC.
He was nominated on Thursday to the Allstate Wuerffel Watch list for his community service to the Austin community, He will enter his senior season and look to take his talents to the National Football League where he can compete for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Cooper has dedicated a lot of time to take care of animals that were hurt or abandoned, He helps a group called Paws for Cause.
Courtney Love, the 2017 recipient had this to say about winning the Wuerffel Trophy, This is what it meant to him.
"“Life is not all just about sports and tossing around a football. It's about changing lives and helping people.”"
The Wuerffel Trophy is named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida who parlayed his success on the football field into a lifetime of service. The Wuerffel Trophy embodies the former player's commitment to being a humanitarian. This is all the while honoring student-athletes who are inspired to serve others through charity and time to make positive impacts on society.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Trophy being given out, The Wuerffel Foundation will recognize the first nineteen honorees throughout the football season.
Eleven of the watch list nominees will be named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and will be Allstate Wuerffel Trophy semifinalists.
The 2024 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy finalists and recipient will be selected by a national voting committee, which includes a fan vote. The winner will be announced on ESPN's Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 12th.