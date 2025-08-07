Five Texas Longhorns Named To Sporting News Preseason All-American Team
Undoubtedly, the pre-season hype for the 2025 Texas Longhorns season is reaching points of no return, if it hasn't already done so, but seemingly every day, more and more media outlets feed into the hype machine.
Sporting News, a media outlet covering all sports, has released its pre-season All-American, featuring five Burnt Orange members spread out between the first and second teams.
While they lead every team with five selections, the Longhorns aren't hoping for the hype to remain in the pre-season. They aim to bring their first National Championship back to Austin in over 20 years.
First-Team Selections
Quarterback Arch Manning was named to the first team, marking another all-in outlet on the first-year starter. While the game tape is limited on Manning, it isn't non-existent, nearly throwing for 1,000 yards last season with nine touchdowns as the complement to Quinn Ewers. For Sporting News, it was more about continuing their pre-season claim of Manning being elite.
"He's good against the blitz, and that will be needed with a rebuilt offensive line. We've been all-in all summer. Why stop now?"
Anthony Hill Jr., a continuous force in the linebacker position for Steve Sarkisian's team, was also named to the first team. While he was one of five FBS players to finish last season with at least 100 tackles and seven sacks, Sarkisian's staff believes that he could be in for an even better season in 2025.
Michael Taaffe rounds out the choices for the first-team All-American team. Now back for his fifth year, he will lead the Longhorns' secondary. Returning with two interceptions and ten pass breakups from last season, Taaffee will not be required to be flashy, but consistent instead.
Second-Team Selections
According to Sporting News, Quintrevion Wisner is the Longhorns' sole offensive choice for the second team and is listed as an 'all-purpose' player. Wisner burst on to the scene last season, starting 12 games and led the team in rushing yards with 1,064, earning third team All-SEC honors.
Colin Simmons was the last selection from the Forty Acres to make the pre-season list, listed as an edge defender. Simmons had a freshman season to remember in 2024 and was the first member of the Longhorns to win the Shawn Alexander Freshman of the Year award.
For the Longhorns, the floor of success for the season is making the college football semifinals again, matching what they did last season. With the pre-season hype continuing to rack up, the floor seemingly continues to rise every week.