Texas DB Jahdae Barron Calls Out Oklahoma Sooners on Social Media
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron delivered some personal trash talk to the Oklahoma Sooners on social media following Saturday's 34-3 at the Red River Rivalry in Dallas.
Posting on Instagram, Barron posed with the Golden Hat and a belt in hand. On the belt, he directly tagged the Instagram accounts of Oklahoma Athletics and Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman, signaling that the Longhorns gave OU the belt. He included the infamous picture of Stutsman and Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables from last season as well, tagging Stutsman again while also tagging Venables as "Goofy little boy."
The picture was creatively captioned.
"(Them) Boomers wanted to diss. Had to put belt to (ass) on them (sooner) rather than later."
Take a look at the NSFW post:
Barron finished the game with four total tackles. He's now 2-3 against the Sooners in his college career. It's clear Saturday's win was personal for both him and the Texas defense, as Anthony Hill Jr. chimed in with some postgame trash talk of his own on social media.
“I just feel like it was the right thing for me to do," Hill Jr. said. "I've seen all the stuff they posted last year, so I feel like it was right for me. It's just to get a little touch of something on them, so I just had to get me a little something to just to make the team and make us feel good.”
When speaking to the media after the game, Barron talked about the defense's "juice" and said that Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski needs a "big raise."
"You got to play with juice, but it starts in practice," Barron said. "We try to come out like that, during practice doing warmups, music and stuff like that. And I think once you have that juice and that bond and that communication level, some scary things can happen. So shout out to PK, just coming up with great plan and great play calling. Shout out to him. He needs a BIG raise."
The Longhorns will have to quickly move past the dominating win over Oklahoma and begin preparation for Saturday's meeting with the Georgia Bulldogs in Austin.