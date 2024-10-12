Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Final Injury Report
DALLAS -- The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners have released their final student-athlete availability report ahead of Saturday's Red River Rivalry in Dallas.
The Longhorns are trending upward on the injury front, as the team only listed running backs Cedric Baxter, Christian Clark and Velton Gardner as the three names officially ruled out. Meanwhile, Oklahoma heads into the game with some major injury issues on offense, specifically at the receiver position.
Here's the availability report:
Without Nic Anderson, Deion Burks and Nic Anderson, Oklahoma will rely on tigh end Bauer Sharp or former Texas receiver Brenen Thompson as their top options in the passing game for true freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. Thompson, who played in nine games for the Longhorns in 2022, transferred to Oklahoma prior to the 2023 season. This year, he's caught 10 passes for 106 yards and a score.
Regardless of the injuries, anything can happen in a matchup that has favored Oklahoma over the years. Hawkins Jr. still presents a challenge for the defense due to his dual-threat ability. The Sooners could look to use this and the one-two punch at running back of Taylor Tatum and Jovantae Barnes to their advantage.
No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma will kick off from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas at 2:30 p.m CT.