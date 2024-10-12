Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Final Injury Report

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners have dropped their final student-athlete availability report.

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables, at right, and Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talk before the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables, at right, and Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talk before the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. / Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
DALLAS -- The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners have released their final student-athlete availability report ahead of Saturday's Red River Rivalry in Dallas.

The Longhorns are trending upward on the injury front, as the team only listed running backs Cedric Baxter, Christian Clark and Velton Gardner as the three names officially ruled out. Meanwhile, Oklahoma heads into the game with some major injury issues on offense, specifically at the receiver position.

Here's the availability report:

Texas vs. Oklahoma
Texas vs. Oklahoma Availability report / SEC Sports

Without Nic Anderson, Deion Burks and Nic Anderson, Oklahoma will rely on tigh end Bauer Sharp or former Texas receiver Brenen Thompson as their top options in the passing game for true freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. Thompson, who played in nine games for the Longhorns in 2022, transferred to Oklahoma prior to the 2023 season. This year, he's caught 10 passes for 106 yards and a score.

Regardless of the injuries, anything can happen in a matchup that has favored Oklahoma over the years. Hawkins Jr. still presents a challenge for the defense due to his dual-threat ability. The Sooners could look to use this and the one-two punch at running back of Taylor Tatum and Jovantae Barnes to their advantage.

No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma will kick off from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas at 2:30 p.m CT.

