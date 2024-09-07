Texas RB Jerrick Gibson Powers in For TD vs. Michigan
The Texas Longhorns are giving the Michigan Wolverines a taste of their own medicine in the first half of Saturday's top-10 matchup.
After starting running back Jaydon Blue exited in the first quarter due to an apparent lower-body injury, Tre Wisner and freshman Jerrick Gibson entered the game and looked unfazed on the ground.
Wisner led Texas down to the red zone with multiple first-down runs and an 18-yard reception before Gibson finished things off with a seven-yard touchdown to give the Longhorns a 14-3 lead.
Even before the Blue injury, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear that Gibson would play against Michigan.
"We have the utmost confidence in Jerrick," Sarkisian said. "I thought him getting, I think it was 10 carries last week or so, was big for him, in just his own confidence. ... I don't exactly know when he's going to get into the game, but I know he'll play this Saturday."
In his collegiate debut against Colorado State last week, Gibson finished with 10 carries for 67 yards and a score. He's now got two touchdowns in his first two career games.
The Longhorns will certainly want to get Blue back to 100 percent as soon as possible, but with the way Wisner and Gibson are running, the team might feel comfortable with giving him some time to rest and heal up. Fortunately, Blue re-entered the game late in the second quarter.