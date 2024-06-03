WATCH: Texas Kicker Bert Auburn Surprised With Football Scholarship
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will need the powerful leg of kicker Bert Auburn now more than ever as they head to the SEC next season.
Realizing his importance, the program has now officially rewarded the Flower Mound (Dallas/Fort Worth) native with a scholarship, as Texas coach Steve Sarkisian broke the news to Auburn in front of his teammates during a surprise announcement at a recent team meeting.
"The work ethic, they (walk-ons) go through the same grind the scholarship guys go on all summer long," Sarkisian said. "So when we can reward those guys man, there's nothing better. Bert Auburn, you're on scholarship."
Auburn was then mobbed by his teammates.
Take a look at the video:
It might come as a surprise to Texas fans that Auburn, who's entering his fourth season in Austin, hasn't been put on scholarship until now. However, kickers aren't guaranteed an immediate scholarship despite what some might expect. We saw this last season when Washington kicker Grady Gross -- who was perfect on three field goals and four extra points in the Sugar Bowl win over Texas -- wasn't put on scholarship until late in the regular season.
Last season, Auburn hit 29 of 35 field goals and was perfect on 56 extra-point attempts. He nailed two 50-yarders, including a career-long field goal of 54 yards in the 57-7 win over Texas Tech on Nov. 24. In that game, he was responsible for 21 Texas points after making five field goals and six extra points.
Auburn and the Longhorns will kickoff next season at home against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31.