Texas Longhorns Transfer Trey Moore 'Going to Be a Problem,' Says Steve Sarkisian
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have lost tons of talent to the NFL this offseason, but the team has reloaded through the transfer portal.
One of those transfer additions could soon prove to be the most impactful, especially when considering recent comments made by Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.
When speaking at the Touchdown Club of Houston on Wednesday, Sarkisian had some notable praise for outside linebacker Trey Moore.
"(Trey Moore) is going to be a real problem," Sarkisian said. "He's going to be a guy to watch this fall."
The Smithson Valley High School and San Antonio product stayed home in the 210 as part of the 2021 recruiting class, and it paid off. After recording just one tackle as a freshman, he starred for the UTSA Roadrunners and coach Jeff Traylor last season, posting 14 sacks during the regular season, the third-most in FBS, while adding 45 total tackles, three passes defended, one forced fumble and an interception. This came after he had eight sacks and two forced fumbles in 2022.
Moore matching that 14-sack total in the SEC would almost be unheard of based on the rise in competition both from his opponents and his other teammates on defense also fighting for big numbers. However, if he can improve upon his monstrous 2023, the Texas defense could boast one of the country's best individual pass-rushers.
Texas will open up the season against Colorado State in Austin on Aug. 31.