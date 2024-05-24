Texas Longhorns Land Another Recruiting Prediction for Five-Star WR
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have had an abundance of talent at receiver over the past two seasons. Look no further than the 2024 NFL Draft as proof.
But after reloading at the position this offseason with multiple transfer additions and five-star freshman Ryan Wingo, Steve Sarkisian and staff have hardly stopped when it comes to addressing the 2025 class as well.
The Longhorns remain in contention for 2025 five-star wideouts Dakorien Moore, Kaliq Lockett and Jamie Ffrench. Texas will likely land at least one of the three, but predicting who will go where can obviously be tough in the unpredictable world of recruiting.
On3 went ahead and did it anyways, as the site's recruiting insider Justin Wells recently logged a prediction for Ffrench to commit to Texas despite the Jacksonville, Fla. native receiving heavy interest from other elite programs like Ohio State, Tennessee, Miami and LSU.
Ffrench has already made it clear how fond he is of Texas and Sarkisian.
“It appeals a lot, having that Sark stamp is a big thing,” Ffrench told On3's Chad Simmons. “With the receivers he’s had, with Julio [Jones] at the Falcons. They go deep with the offense, so that’s big. Definitely my visit that I took the first time in Austin, I loved it. My family loved it, and they made them feel comfortable and at home."
Last season as a junior at Mandarin, Ffrench tallied 62 catches for 1,247 yards and 14 touchdowns. During his sophomore year, he posted in 44 catches for 671 yards and five touchdowns.