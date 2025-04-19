Texas Longhorns Former 4-Star Enters Transfer Portal
While Texas Longhorns women's basketball added a couple of new names to its roster this week, a prominent guard is reportedly entering the transfer portal.
Per On3's Talia Goodman, Texas junior guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda has entered the portal. The former McDonald's All-American and 2022 South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year stepped up this season after senior forward Aaliyah Moore's injury opened up a spot in the starting lineup.
A four-star in the 2022 per ESPN's rankings, Mwenentanda averaged 5.6 points per game in the 2024-25 season, including a career best performance of 19 points against Illinois in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Mwenentanda would be the third member of the Final Four team to enter the transfer portal after junior guard Jordana Codio and sophomore center Abbie Boutlier. Texas has landed 6-foot-4 Arizona forward Breya Cunningham and 6-foot-6 center out of Florida Atlantic, Lovisa Asbrink Hose.
The 6-foot-2 guard is known in the team for her versatility, playing wherever head coach Vic Schaefer needs her. After her career best in the NCAA Tournament, Mwenentanda was asked if she felt scared at all about more having responsibility in the team.
"No, never been scared. I've been prepared for this moment since day one freshman year, preseason training," Mwenentanda said. "No, I'm not scared. I'm quite excited actually."
Schaefer highlighted her performance in the post-game press conference.
"Jak having a career day. If she'll stay within herself and just do things that we know she's capable of doing, she can do that," he said. "Again, when I can play her, it opens up the playbook for me for some other players."
Mwenentanda has not yet confirmed her departure.