Texas Longhorns HC Vic Schaefer Named SEC Coach Of The Year
AUSTIN -- No. 1 Texas Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer was named SEC Coach of the Year Tuesday for the fourth time in his career and in Texas' first season in the SEC. Schaefer led Texas to a 15-1 conference record and a share of the regular season title.
Yesterday, he was also named USA Today Sports Coach of the Year.
"I think Coach of the Year is a great indication of great players and having a great staff," Schaefer said. "I think when you have great players and you have a great staff, that thing gets done a whole lot easier and a whole lot more often, and so I'm honored that our coaches in the league voted that way. It's not something that I take lightly. I'm very proud, but again, I'm smart enough to know y'all, you can't do it by yourself."
Schaefer knows that he wouldn't be in the position that he's in without his players and staff, but he also knows that the work isn't done. He spoke to how his team has two tournaments left to achieve their main goal: a national championship.
Though he isn't one to look ahead, he knows he needs to prepare his team to win three games, and then six games.
"This is what happens when you just put your head down and you go to work," Schaefer said. "You don't worry about anything, but trying to win the next game, win the next day, win the next practice, you look up on March 4, and this is where you are."
Schaefer gave his team two days off and they will head to Greenville tomorrow to prepare for their next opponent in the SEC tournament.
