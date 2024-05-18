Texas Longhorns Expected to Land Official Visit with Four-Star 2025 Center
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have a talented incoming 2024 recruiting class highlighted by five transfers and two high schoolers in Tre Johnson and Nic Codie.
However, coach Rodney Terry is already getting to work on the 2025 class, and one Texas target is reportedly being fought for among other in-state programs.
Per reports from Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports, four-star 2025 center John Clark of Klein Cain High School (Houston) plans to schedule an official visit with the Longhorns at some point this summer. He's also being pursued by Buzz Williams at Texas A&M and Kelvin Sampson at Houston, as both programs are looking to land official visits as well. The in-state recruiting competition has certainly turned up a notch for the 6-9, 210-pound big man.
Per 247's rankings, Clark is the No. 4 overall center in the 2025 class and the No. 5 overall player in Texas. He's also received offers from programs like Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, SMU and more.
The Longhorns have yet to land a commitment in the 2025 recruiting class. Having Clark potentially be the first would be an excellent way to get things rolling as Texas continues to get settled into the SEC.