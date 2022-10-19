Big 12 Makes Official Decision On Texas, Oklahoma Future With Conference

Texas and Oklahoma will officially remain in the Big 12 Conference through the remainder of the league’s current grant of rights deal before leaving for the SEC come July 1, 2025, according to Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark.

“They’re going to be here through ‘25,” Yormark told reporters Tuesday at Big 12 Basketball Tipoff inside Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. “They’ve committed themselves in advance of me getting here and they’ve reiterated that commitment. So they’ll be here through the duration (of the grant of rights). And my relationship with both Texas and Oklahoma is very, very strong. And they are full members and we’re looking forward to working with them.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that the two schools would remain in the conference through at least the 2024 season. Both programs were represented at the league meetings in Dallas, along with the four new schools set to join starting in 2023.

With BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston set to join the Big 12 next summer, the league will move to a temporary nine-game conference schedule for the next two years. Yormark confirmed the conference will not move to divisions at least until the Longhorns and Sooners' departure.

Yorkmark also confirmed the Big 12 will keep its long-standing rivalries despite the additions of the four new schools. This includes games such as Bedlam (Oklahoma-Oklahoma State), the Red River Showdown (Texas-Oklahoma), the Revivalry (Baylor-TCU), and Kansas-Kansas State. The Big 12 intends to keep the format in motion for the men’s and women’s basketball schedules during those seasons as well.

Both Texas and Oklahoma floated the idea of leaving the conference should the departure fee diminish. Should the schools leave early, the two would be required to pay $100 million plus in exit fees before the 2025 season.

Yormark said the conference is proceeding with the expectation that OU and Texas will not attempt to negotiate an early exit. As of now, conversations have ceased from both sides of a potential early departure.

“My conversations with Oklahoma and Texas have always been about being great members until they leave, which is in ‘25,” Yormark said. “And the experience has been very positive so far.”

During his first interview at Big 12 Media Days this summer, Yormark said he was “not opposed” to having internal discussions with both schools of departing the conference early, but noted he would step into those conversations with "particular stipulations." Yormark took over for Bob Bowlsby on Aug. 1, who initially was informed last July at SEC Media Days that the two schools intended on leaving no later than 2025.

“I’m sure there’s going to be a moment in time where we’re going to sit down, discuss the future,” Yormark said in Arlington on July 13. “But any situation like this, I always look for a win-win scenario. That being said, it’s important that whatever happens is in the best interest of this conference.”

Texas is set to face off against No. 11 Oklahoma State Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

