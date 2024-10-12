Texas Wakes Up After Sloppy Start, Leads Oklahoma at Halftime
DALLAS -- The No. 1 Texas Longhorns led the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners 21-3 at halftime of Saturday's Red River Rivalry in Dallas but things hardly started off pretty for the Burnt Orange.
The Longhorns offense couldn't have gotten out to much worse of a start after electing to receive the opening kickoff. Quinn Ewers was sacked on the first play from scrimmage before overthrowing Matthew Golden on 3rd and 14 on a pass that sailed way over his head and into the arms of Billy Bowman Jr.
Michael Hawkins Jr. found former Longhorn Brenen Thompson for a first down on Oklahoma's first offensive play after the pick but the Sooners were unable to take advantage of the takeaway after Tyler Keltner's 44-yard field goal attempt came up short.
Things didn't get much better for Texas on the second drive, as the offense went three-and-out once again. On 3rd and 3, Ewers had receiver Isaiah Bond wide open down the middle on a would-be touchdown but the pass came up well short. The star quarterback clearly had some rust to shake off after not playing since Sept. 14 against UTSA.
Fortunately for the Longhorns, the defense held up despite a facemask penalty from Jelani McDonald on the punt giving OU another short field. Michael Taaffe sacked Hawkins Jr. for a 13-yard loss on second down, which killed the drive.
But while the Texas defense was holding its own, Steve Sarkisian's offense remained asleep. The Longhorns went three-and-out for a third straight drive and finished the first quarter without a first down.
The Sooners closed out the opening frame with an 11-play, 38-yard drive that ended with a 44-yard field goal from Keltner. Oklahoma's 3-0 lead marked the first time this season that the Longhorns have trailed in a game.
The start of the second quarter was a chance for the Texas offense to regroup. And on a 3rd and 5, Ewers found DeAndre Moore Jr. for a 26-yard gain, the Longhorns' first movement of the chains.
This marked a major momentum change for Texas. Quintrevion Wisner received three straight touches for 12 yards before Gunnar Helm got free down the right sideline for a 21-yard gain before finishing off the drive with a seven-yard touchdown three plays later.
After a sloppy start, the Longhorns were up 7-3.
Oklahoma's next drive was extended thanks to a roughing the passer penalty on third down from David Gbenda but Barryn Sorrell came up with a sack on third down a few plays later to get Texas the ball back on the ensuing punt.
The two teams then traded punts before the Texas offense caught some rhythm again. Longhorns freshman receiver Ryan Wingo got free for a 44-yard gain which led to the wackiest sequence of the first half. On the next play, Wisner got loose for a 36-yard gain but fumbled at the goal line. The ball nearly rolled out of the end zone for a touchback but Texas receiver Silas Bolden came out of nowhere and fell on the fumble to secure an unconventional touchdown for the Longhorns.
The Sooners then fumbled the ball away on back-to-back drives. This led to a 43-yard rushing touchdown from Wisner and a missed 44-yard field goal from Bert Auburn.
Texas led 21-3 headed into the locker room.