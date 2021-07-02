Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Watch: Longhorns QB Commit Maalik Murphy Wins Elite 11 Finals Accuracy Gauntlet

Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Maalik Murphy has impressed at the Elite 11 finals, finishing the individual drills strong on Friday
Author:
Publish date:

LOS ANGELES - Coming into the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles, Texas Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy was known more for impressive his physical tools than his accuracy across most recruiting networks. 

Through the first two days of the event, Murphy did his best to change that narrative, finishing as one of the top competitors in both days of the competition thus far. 

On Friday, however, it looked as though Murphy came out to put those doubts to bed entirely, with the future Longhorn signal-caller dominating the event, and coming away with the best average score out of all 20 quarterbacks in attendance, per SI All-American's scoring system.

SI All-American's scoring system, which charted every throw from each of the 20 quarterbacks on a 1-3 scale, took the best average score of each player, using their final overall time as the tiebreaker. Murphy's average score was a 2.097, which he accomplished on 31

READ MORE: Maalik Murphy VS Quinn Ewers: Current and Former Texas QB Commits Battle At Elite 11 Finals

Clemson Commit Cade Klubnik came in second at the event, charting a score of 2.088 on 34 throws, while Florida commit Nick Evers came in third, LSU commitment Walker Howard came in fourth, and Texas A&M Commit Conner Weigman came in at fifth. 

Murphy, who spoke to LonghornsCountry.com following his rep at the event, noted that it was arguably the most physically taxing on-field event of the competition so far for the participants. 

That said, as Murphy also told us on day one, he is also built for the pressure of these kinds of events.

"I'm in my element," Murphy said on Wednesday. "This is what I love the most, playing football. Throwing the football, this is what I live for."

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Rise To No. 9 In SI All-American's 2022 Recruiting Class Rankings

Who will win the matchup? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

E786C23F-B84E-45F5-8E60-B83D481260BA
News

Watch: Longhorns QB Commit Maalik Murphy Wins Elite 11 Finals Accuracy Gauntlet

Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Maalik Murphy has impressed at the Elite 11 finals, finishing the individual drills strong on Friday

Texas Fan Broll 97
News

Texas Athletics Wins Programs' First Ever Learfield Directors' Cup

An accumulation of recent athletic success has earned Longhorn Nation the title of best all-around sports program in the country for 2021

texas-tcu
Football

Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas Vs. TCU

The LonghornsCountry.com staff gives their way-too-early predictions for the Week 5 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the TCU Horned Frogs

USATSI_14740470
Football

Top DFW Area OL Cameron Williams Commits To Oregon Over Longhorns, Sooners

The Texas Longhorns missed out on a big commitment in more ways than one, when Duncanville offensive lineman Cameron Williams committed to the Oregon Ducks

gettyimages-1170071853
Football

Elite ATH Makai Lemon Includes Longhorns in Top 7

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

Screen Shot 2021-06-28 at 12.27.33 PM
News

Longhorns Rise To No. 9 In SI All-American's 2022 Recruiting Class Rankings

Texas football's talented 2022 commits continue to capture national attention

Maalik VS Quinn
News

Maalik Murphy VS Quinn Ewers: Current and Former Texas QB Commits Battle At Elite 11 Finals

Current and former Texas Longhorns quarterback commits square off at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles.

USATSI_15376293_168388359_lowres
News

Longhorns and NIL Rule: Texas Boasts ‘Biggest Brand’ in NCAA

Are Texas Longhorns athletes in the best position to benefit from NIL in all off college sports?