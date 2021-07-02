Watch: Longhorns QB Commit Maalik Murphy Wins Elite 11 Finals Accuracy Gauntlet

Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Maalik Murphy has impressed at the Elite 11 finals, finishing the individual drills strong on Friday

LOS ANGELES - Coming into the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles, Texas Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy was known more for impressive his physical tools than his accuracy across most recruiting networks.

Through the first two days of the event, Murphy did his best to change that narrative, finishing as one of the top competitors in both days of the competition thus far.

On Friday, however, it looked as though Murphy came out to put those doubts to bed entirely, with the future Longhorn signal-caller dominating the event, and coming away with the best average score out of all 20 quarterbacks in attendance, per SI All-American's scoring system.

SI All-American's scoring system, which charted every throw from each of the 20 quarterbacks on a 1-3 scale, took the best average score of each player, using their final overall time as the tiebreaker. Murphy's average score was a 2.097, which he accomplished on 31

Clemson Commit Cade Klubnik came in second at the event, charting a score of 2.088 on 34 throws, while Florida commit Nick Evers came in third, LSU commitment Walker Howard came in fourth, and Texas A&M Commit Conner Weigman came in at fifth.

Murphy, who spoke to LonghornsCountry.com following his rep at the event, noted that it was arguably the most physically taxing on-field event of the competition so far for the participants.

That said, as Murphy also told us on day one, he is also built for the pressure of these kinds of events.

"I'm in my element," Murphy said on Wednesday. "This is what I love the most, playing football. Throwing the football, this is what I live for."

