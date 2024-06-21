Texas Longhorns Quarterback Quinn Ewers Ranked Among Top 10 in Heisman Watch List
In four of the last five seasons, an SEC player has won the prestigious Heisman Trophy, with LSU's Jayden Daniels getting the most recent one.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is ranked second on On3's award watchlist, behind Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, but unlike previous seasons, there is no obvious frontrunner.
Five out of the 10 men named in the list will be playing SEC football next season, all quarterbacks. Alabama's Jalen Milroe, who finished sixth in the 2023 Heisman voting, ranked No. 4, ahead of Mississippi's Jaxson Dart, who is looking to bring Ole Miss to the best season in school history. In No. 8 is Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava, despite only having one start under his belt.
So it won't be an easy path for the Texas quarterback.
In the Southeastern Conference, Ewers will have plenty of chances to showcase his talent like he did in big games against Oklahoma, Alabama, and Oklahoma State last season. Even before conference play kicks off, Texas will be traveling to Ann Arbor to face national champions Michigan -- and all eyes will be on the Texas three-year starter.
Ewers threw for 3,500 in 2023, and once again the Longhorn receiver room will be loaded.
He must consistently play at his best, living up to his No.1 overall prospect billing. Ewers led the Longhorns to their first College Football Playoff appearance and the last Big 12 championship, if he pushes even harder and continues to lead Texas into a national championship contender team, he'll likely be a top contender not only in the SEC but in the whole field.