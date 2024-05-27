Texas Longhorns One of Six Finalists for Four-Star Defensive Lineman
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns added some big humans on Saturday with a trio of 2025 commitments from the Coleman brothers, but it'd be foolish to think Steve Sarkisian and staff are stopping there.
Per reports Sunday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Longhorns have made the Top 6 for four-star defensive lineman Myron Charles.
Charles, a product of Port Charlotte (Florida), will be deciding between Texas, Florida, Miami, Florida State, Ohio State and Georgia.
Per 247Sports' composite rankings, the 6-4, 295-pound Charles is the 13th-best defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class.
Over the past two seasons, he's posted 62 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
The Longhorns will now look to add Charles to a 2025 recruiting class that's already highlighted by edge Lance Jackson, quarterback K.J. Lacey, linebacker Elijah Barnes and more.
Sarkisian admitted after the Orange-White Spring Game last month that the Longhorns still needed to address the defensive line depth for the 2024 season. He's getting ahead of the curve for 2025.
"The depth on the defensive line is not where we need it to be," Sarkisian said. Hopefully we can address that. That's a bit concerning. ... We don't have enough bodies. There's not enough big humans. It's simple math."