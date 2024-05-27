Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns One of Six Finalists for Four-Star Defensive Lineman

The Texas Longhorns are looking to add to the defensive line for the 2025 recruiting class.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian puts his \"horns up\" after winning the Big 12 Conference Championship Game 49-21 over Oklahoma State at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.
Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian puts his \"horns up\" after winning the Big 12 Conference Championship Game 49-21 over Oklahoma State at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns added some big humans on Saturday with a trio of 2025 commitments from the Coleman brothers, but it'd be foolish to think Steve Sarkisian and staff are stopping there.

Per reports Sunday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Longhorns have made the Top 6 for four-star defensive lineman Myron Charles.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team onto the field ahead of the game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team onto the field ahead of the game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman /

Charles, a product of Port Charlotte (Florida), will be deciding between Texas, Florida, Miami, Florida State, Ohio State and Georgia.

Per 247Sports' composite rankings, the 6-4, 295-pound Charles is the 13th-best defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class.

Over the past two seasons, he's posted 62 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The Longhorns will now look to add Charles to a 2025 recruiting class that's already highlighted by edge Lance Jackson, quarterback K.J. Lacey, linebacker Elijah Barnes and more.

Sarkisian admitted after the Orange-White Spring Game last month that the Longhorns still needed to address the defensive line depth for the 2024 season. He's getting ahead of the curve for 2025.

"The depth on the defensive line is not where we need it to be," Sarkisian said. Hopefully we can address that. That's a bit concerning. ... We don't have enough bodies. There's not enough big humans. It's simple math."

Published
Zach Dimmitt

ZACH DIMMITT