Three Texas Longhorns Set to Attend 2024 MLB Draft Combine
Earning their 2024 MLB Draft eligibility following the spring season, Texas baseball stars Jared Thomas, Jalin Flores and Lebarron Johnson Jr. will find themselves in Phoenix, Arizona this week for the annual Draft Combine.
The event will be hosted at Chase Field from June 18-23, where 319 Draft-eligible prospects of both high school and college standing will be able to showcase their talents. Players will be evaluated through a series of pro-style workouts and performance tests while also having the opportunity to interact with general managers and scouting directors ahead of the Draft in just under a month.
From that list, sophomores Thomas and Flores are ranked within the top 150, according to MLB.com, with Thomas coming in at No. 58 and Flores at No. 115. This comes as no surprise, as the duo proved themselves as some of Texas' best hitters this season, each scoring in all 60 games they appeared in. The pair received their share of honors as well, being named All-Big 12 and All-Region First Team selections.
Thomas led the Longhorns with a batting average of .349, securing his place at the top of the starting lineup in every matchup. The first baseman registered 87 hits, the second-most in the Big 12, and 61 runs, both a team-best. He even got an opportunity to pitch against UTRVG, but it seems that batting is more of his strong suit.
On the other hand, Flores outnumbered his teammates in doubles, hitting 22 on the season, and home runs, co-leading alongside fellow sophomore Max Belyeu with 18. Flores would also become known as the "grand slam man," after recording three throughout the season, totaling 56 RBI. The shortstop was made a Dick Howser Trophy Semi-Finalist, awarded to the nation's premier collegiate baseball player.
For Johnson, his inconsistency this year shadowed him from the top 200, but his overall performance at Texas shouldn't go unnoticed. The redshirt junior picked up Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year and was nominated to the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List in the wake of an impressive run in 2023, striking out nearly 100 players and ending with an ERA of 2.91.
Johnson left this season with 84 strikeouts, most notably striking out 10 opponents in their matchup against Washington back in March and eight against Texas A&M during the NCAA College Station Regional. Johnson is a known master of the fastball, throwing pitches up to 98 miles per hour, and could make a statement at the combine with regained confidence and control.
MLB Network will provide exclusive live coverage of the six-day event, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on June 18.