Former Texas Longhorns LB DeMarvion Overshown 'Ahead of Schedule' With Rehab for Dallas Cowboys
AUSTIN -- DeMarvion Overshown's rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys was over before it began, but the former Texas Longhorns linebacker is bouncing back in a major way.
After being a third-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Draft, Overshown tore his ACL on Aug. 19 in Dallas' preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. He missed the entire regular season, spending time rehabbing instead of aiding Dan Quinn's defensive efforts.
The Cowboys are still a few months out from the start of the 2024 preseason, but based on recent comments made by head coach Mike McCarthy, it appears that Overshown could be ready for the start of the team's training camp and beyond.
“D-Mo actually looks really good,” McCarthy said. “We’re respecting the timeline. If I was a doctor, which I’m not, I’d say he’s a little ahead of schedule."
Overshown, who told reporters last week that he's put on about 13 pounds of lean muscle mass, hasn't been able to get back to practicing just yet, something he admitted is an odd feeling for him.
“It’s kinda crazy, I ain’t played football going on a year now,” Overshown said. “That’s been the longest I haven’t played since I started playing and that was (at) 6 years old.”
In five seasons at Texas, Overshown posted 248 total tackles, 17 passes defended, nine sacks, and three interceptions.
Dallas begins its mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 4 before starting training camp in late July (dates to be announced). Overshown's first chance to get back on the field in a real game setting will be on Sunday, Aug. 11 when the Cowboys play the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in their first of three preseason games.