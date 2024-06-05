Texas Recruiting Target Reveals Commitment Date
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are one of four finalists for in-state four-star defensive lineman Zion Williams, who revealed Monday when he'll be making his commitment.
Per an announcement on social media, Williams, a Lufkin, Texas product, will make his decision on Thursday, July 4.
Williams will be deciding from a final group that includes Texas, Texas A&M, TCU and LSU. At 6-4, 295 pounds, he's listed as a four-star player per 247Sports composite rankings.
Take a look at his announcement:
Williams also received offers from big-name programs like Georgia, Alabama, USC, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Florida among many more.
He already made an unofficial visit to Austin on April 6. Williams then began his official visits tour with TCU (May 3) and LSU (May 31) before he heads to Arkansas (June 7), Texas A&M (June 14) and Texas again (June 21). The Longhorns have gotten to get to know Williams, and will now get the final crack at him, assuming he doesn't schedule anymore official visits at some point later this offseason.
During the 2022 season, Williams finished with 31 tackles (four tackles for loss) and added three sacks.
Should the Longhorns land a commitment from Williams, they'd be adding him to a 2025 class that already features four-star talents like defensive lineman Lance Jackson, linebacker Elijah Barnes, quarterback KJ Lacey, tight end Emaree Winston and running back James Simon, who announced his commitment last week.
The Longhorns will kick-off their 2024 regular season at home against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31.