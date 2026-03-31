The Texas Longhorns Just Added More Transfer Portal Help For Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns have made a ton of changes to the roster this offseason through the transfer portal in order to build a championship-level team around quarterback Arch Manning for the fall.

With spring ball beginning earlier this month, it looked like the Longhorns were all but done adding to their portal class, but that changed on Tuesday.

Per reports from On3's Pete Nakos, the Longhorns are adding former SMU Mustangs offensive lineman Paris Patterson Jr. to the roster for next season, giving Texas its 20th commitment out of the portal this offseason.

What Paris Patterson Jr. Brings to Texas Roster

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and team gesture after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A product of East St. Louis, Ill., Patterson Jr. stands at 6-5, 323 pounds and brings some solid depth to the Texas offensive line. He played in 11 games for SMU last season on what was a productive Mustangs offense.

He started his career with the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2023 but didn't appear in a game before transferring to SMU for the 2024 season, where he redshirted.

Patterson Jr. doesn't have as many game reps up his belt as some other three-year players but he's got the eligibility to potentially be a key contributor on the offensive line for the 2027 season.

Steve Sarkisian Didn't Rule Out a Late Portal Addition

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While meeting with the media in February, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian hinted at the possibility of a late portal addition for the Longhorns.

Sarkisian made it clear that Texas is most likely done with the portal this offseason, but left the door slightly open.

"Unless something crazy happens, I would imagine we're done. Never say never, though," Sarkisian said.

That "something crazy" has now apparently happened, at least in Sarkisian's eyes. It appears the coaching staff didn't expect to add a player like Patterson Jr. to the fold this late in the process but clearly see something valuable in him moving forward.

Patterson Jr. will now join a Texas portal class that already features multiple new faces on the offensive line like Melvin Siani (Wake Forest), Laurence Seymore (Western Kentucky), Dylan Sikorski (Oregon State) and Jonte Newman (Texas A&M).

The Longhorns have also added big-time skill players on offense with wide receiver Cam Coleman (Auburn) along with running backs Raleek Brown (Arizona State) and Hollywood Smothers (NC State).

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