Which 2023 Texas Longhorns Recruits Are Enrolling Early?

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns finished the 2023 Early Signing Period with the No. 3 ranked class in the Sports Illustrated recruiting rankings, and with a group that is loaded for bear with talent at all levels on both sides of the ball.

And fortunately for the Longhorns many of those names will be arriving to campus early for the spring semester, to get an early jump on their college career, and get familiar with the program.

In total 16 players will be early enrollees for the Longhorns, including five of their top-6 rated recruits, in quarterback Arch Manning, running back Cedric Baxter, wide receiver Johntay Cook, cornerback Manny Muhammad, and linebacker, Anthony Hill.

Alongside those five players, two of the other nine SI99 recruits will be enrolling early as well, in pass rusher Colton Vasek, and linebacker/edge Derion Gullette.

The other two SI99 members, Ryan Niblett and Derek Williams will be enrolling in the summer.

You can view the full list of early enrollees below:

(* indicates SI99 member)

QB - Arch Manning*

RB - Cedric Baxter*

WR - Johntay Cook*

WR - Deandre Moore

IOL - Jaydon Chatman

IOL Andre Cojoe

OT - Payton Kirkland

OT - Connor Stroh

IDL - Sydir Mitchell

EDGE - Colton Vasek*

EDGE - Tausili Akana

LB/Edge - Derion Gullette*

LB Anthony Hill*

LB Liona Lefau

CB Manny Muhammad*

CB Gavin Holmes

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.