X-Factor Leads Texas Past Kansas State

    • November 27, 2021
    Roschon Johnson Is X-Factor In Texas Win Over Kansas State

    Longhorns snap losing streak behind Roschon Johnson, ending season on right note
    Roschon Johnson spent his high school days at Port Neches-Groves leading the offense at quarterback. In a way, he went back to his roots Friday afternoon. 

    Texas relied on Johnson in more ways than one to close out the 2021 season with a 22-17 win over Kansas State. Steve Sarkisian wasn't afraid to throw the kitchen sink at the Wildcats (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) without a bowl bid on the line. 

    Johnson took hand-offs from quarterback Casey Thompson, and received snaps from center Jake Majors in wildcat formation. It worked for Texas (5-7, 3-5), which had noting to lose. 

    Johnson finished with season highs in carries (31) and rushing yards (179), and added another 10 yards receiving. In the wildcat, he tallied six rushes for for 44 yards and completed one pass for two yards. 

    Filling in for injured star runner Bijan Robinson, Johnson scored on a 9-yard touchdown in the first quarter and averaged 5.9 yards per play. 

    "I would say to a man, every guy in that locker room respects No. 2," Sarkisian said postgame. "He’s a warrior.”

    Johnson's game marks the second-most yards on the ground this season for a UT back. Texas also snapped its six-game losing streak on Senior Day, ending a drought that began in the Red River Showdown. 

    In large part, Johnson was the X-factor. Regarded by teammates as one of the leaders of the locker room, Sarkisian asked Johnson to play the part of lead back. 

    He did that and more, stepping up as Texas ended the season on the right note. 

    Johnson has enjoyed success against the Wildcats. Last season, he rushed for a then-career-best 139 yards and three touchdowns at K-State.

    Sarkisian often talks about building a culture at the program. Johnson is the type of player Texas should be looking for in years to come. 

