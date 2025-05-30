Do Texas Longhorns Run The SEC? Paul Finebaum's Answer May Surprise You
If you have been keeping up with college sports this past calendar year, then you are no stranger to the success the Texas Longhorns have had in their first year in the SEC.
In their first year in the SEC, the Longhorns won their 81st regular-season conference championship in baseball history. Made the College Football Semi-Finals. They are playing in Oklahoma City in the women's softball College World Series and made the Final Four in women's basketball.
Paul Finebaum, the host of the Paul Finebaum Show, was jokingly asked by Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle about the Longhorns running the SEC. Finebaum said it "rankles" the rest of the conference.
“Yes, it does. I asked Chris Del Conte that yesterday. He said 'We’re just about to win the second Director’s Cup.' I go, 'Couldn’t you just [have] gone through orientation and acted like a normal – like South Carolina and Arkansas did, and Texas A&M and Missouri? Why do you have to act like Texas?' I speak for the SEC,” Finebaum said. “It rankles – and if I cursed, I would say it rankles the you-know-what out of us. And what rankles us even more are guys like you coming in and running your mouth, yapping, bragging, boasting.”
For good reason, though, Texas is Texas. They advanced to their second straight CFP, this time under a different banner, and they won their first game this year. They hired away the school's biggest rival's head baseball coach, not even a month removed from leading them to a National Championship appearance, where he won the conference with Texas.
As the athletic season nears an end, the lights will only get brighter for the Longhorns. Schlossnagle's team will look to win its first championship in 20 years, and Steve Sarkisian's team will have a new Quarterback in Arch Manning.
Will the Longhorns maintain their dominance in the SEC?