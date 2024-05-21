Texas Longhorns Transfer WR Confirms Official Arrival to Campus: 'Hook 'Em!'
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns showed fans during the spring game last month that they're loaded at the receiver position once again, but one notable pass-catcher that was absent from the scrimmage has officially arrived on the Forty Acres.
Oregon State transfer receiver Silas Bolden confirmed reports on X (Twitter) Tuesday that he's on campus after missing spring ball, as he now gives the Longhorns another weapon to start implementing into the offense.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said following the spring game that Bolden would be joining the team after Memorial Day, but it appears that process happened a bit quicker than expected.
After 247Sports' Hank South reported that the former Beaver is in Austin, Bolden responded with a simple yet resounding "Hook 'Em!"
Bolden helps highlight an 10-player transfer class that already includes receivers Matthew Golden (Houston) and Isaiah Bond (Alabama) along with safety Andrew Mukuba (Clemson), edge rusher Trey Moore (UTSA) and tight end Amari Niblack (Alabama) along with others.
Bolden finished last season with 54 catches for 746 yards and five receiving touchdowns while averaging 13.8 yards per catch. He also added two rushing scores and returned a punt for a touchdown.
Bolden picked the Longhorns over programs such as Washington, Michigan State, Auburn, Kansas State, and USC - all of which offered the California native according to his social media.