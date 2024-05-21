Texas Longhorns Trending to Land Three Five-Star Receivers in 2025 Class?
The Texas Longhorns recruiting train is rolling right along, ranking No. 12 in the country with the program trending for multiple top-tier recruits.
However, with no five-stars committed as of yet, the Horns still haven't made the big splash that fans have come to expect under Steve Sarkisian.
But that could change soon.
According to Inside Texas' Justin Wells, the Horns have found themselves in position to land not one, not two, but potentially three five-star talents at the receiver position in Dakorien Moore, Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett, who recently visited Austin together last month.
“All these guys hung out with each other on April 6 when they took an unofficial to Texas,” Wells said during an appearance on On3’s Inside Scoop show. “And they all left saying some of the same things, all on the same page. The idea that they get to play in this offense for a team whose trajectory is going nowhere but up, and catching passes potentially from Arch Manning at the next level. All signs point to Texas looking to be in great shape to land all three of those guys.”
As it stands, Moore, Lockett, and Ffrench rank as the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 5 receivers in the country respectively, with each trending heavily toward joining the Horns in recent weeks.
Moore recently de-committed from LSU, which was immediately followed by multiple recruiting analysts logging picks for him to join the Horns across all major recruiting services.
Ffrench recently revealed that the Horns were at the top of his list, while Lockett also recently expressed his admiration for Texas and has multiple crystal ball and RPM picks trending in the Longhorns' favor as well.
All that said, is it actually conceivable for Texas to land three big time talents at the same position? Well, it is certainly not without precedent.
Alabama landed four of the top 10 receivers in the nation in 2021. Meanwhile, Texas A&M landed the No. 2 and No. 3 receivers in the country Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall in 2022, on top of landing five five-star defensive linemen. Ohio State also landed three top-10 receivers in the 2023 class, while Alabama signed three five-star corners in 2024.
In other words, there's no reason to believe that Texas can't be the next team to have a massive positional haul, especially given their current trajectory on the trail.
And according to Wells, the trio of Ffrench, Moore, and Lockett aren't just open to the idea of playing together - they want to play together.
“I do think all three would want to be on the same team together,” Wells said. “I think Texas leads for Jamie Ffrench right now... Dakorien Moore has been at the top of the list since (WR coach) Chris Jackson got the job. He’s been the No. 1 guy for 2025 for a while. Kaliq Lockett caught up with the staff a few days ago, and he loves the idea of playing with fellow five-stars."