Texas Longhorns Transfer Terrance Brooks Sets Another Visit - Report
AUSTIN — Multiple former Texas Longhorns have found new homes this offseason as transfers, and one recent portal entree now reportedly has eyes set on his potential destination.
Per reports from 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Texas transfer cornerback Terrance Brooks is set to visit Michigan next week after entering the portal on April 23 The defending national champions are looking to add to the secondary ahead of the 2024 season after losing standout cornerback Mike Sainristil in the second round of the NFL draft last month.
Brooks is also reportedly visiting Illinois this weekend. Regardless of which program he chooses, the Big Ten could his new home, with a potential matchup against his former Texas team in Week 2 on tap should he commit to Michigan.
A former four-star recruit of Little Elm (Dallas), Texas in the 2022 recruiting class, Brooks posted 29 total tackles, nine passes defended and three interceptions in his two seasons in Austin.
Despite the transfer losses this offseason, the Longhorns and coach Steve Sarkisian have added 10 commitments via the portal and have addressed the secondary with the arrival of San Jose State cornerback Jay’Vion Cole and Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba.