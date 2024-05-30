Texas vs. UTSA Official Kickoff Time Revealed for Next Season
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will host the UTSA Roadrunners for the second time in three years next season, and now fans know the game's official kickoff time.
Texas football announced Thursday that the two teams will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 14 from Austin, allowing fans to avoid the hot summer weather while enjoying the atmosphere of a night game. The contest will be broadcast on ESPN.
Additionally, the team announced the official kickoff time for the Red River Rivalry vs. Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct, 12, confirming previous reports that the game will be moved from its traditional 11 a.m. CT slot to a 2:30 p.m. start time.
When the Longhorns and Roadrunners played each other during the 2022 season, coach Jeff Traylor and UTSA put up a fight. No. 21 Texas ended up winning 41-20, but the Roadruners found themselves up 17-7 in the second quarter after a surprise onside kick and a double-pass trick play for a touchdown caught the Longhorns off guard.
However, three touchdowns from Bijan Robinson helped Texas pull away in the second half, dashing UTSA's upset hopes.
Of course, this year's contest will mark a reunion game for Texas transfer edge Trey Moore, who starred for the Roadrunners last season en route to posting 14 sacks. The San Antonio native and Smithson Valley High School product played three seasons at UTSA before electing to head up I-35 to join the Longhorns.
When UTSA played Texas two seasons ago, Moore finished with two total tackles.
Texas and UTSA will also face off in non-conference play at DKR during the 2026, 2028 and 2030 seasons.
The Longhorns will open up the 2024 season at home against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31.