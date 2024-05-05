Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Post Spring Football Depth Chart Prediction: Offense

The Longhorns should have one of the top offenses in college football next fall.

Matt Galatzan

April 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA: Texas White team running back Jaydon Blue runs the ball in for a
April 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA: Texas White team running back Jaydon Blue runs the ball in for a / Sara Diggins/USA Today Sports via

The Texas Longhorns wrapped up spring football camp last month, culminating in one of the more exciting renditions of the Orange-White Game in recent memory.

And while Steve Sarkisian showed far from everything he had up his sleeve in that game, we did get a solid look at what the Horns are beginning to look like roster-wise.

So with 13 Longhorns off to the NFL next season and multiple positions up for grabs heading into the spring, it was interesting to see who has begun to separate themselves in terms of the battles for starting spots

So with that in mind, who exactly will take the field when the Horns open up against Colorado State on August 31?

With that in mind, LonghornsCountry.com is taking a swing at projecting how exactly we think the depth chart could shake out for Texas after spring ball, starting with the offense:

April 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA: Texas Longhorns quarterbacks Arch Manning (16), left, and Quinn
April 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA: Texas Longhorns quarterbacks Arch Manning (16), left, and Quinn / Sara Diggins/USA Today Sports via

Quarterback

1. Quinn Ewers
2. Arch Manning

Heading into the spring, college football fans badly wanted there to be drama last year between Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning. But even after a stellar showing in the Orange-White Game in which Manning threw for more than 300 yards and three scores, there is no competition. Ewers is the starter, and barring injury or a dramatic performance drop-off, it will remain that way.

Running back

1. CJ Baxter or Jaydon Blue
2. Tre Wisner

The Longhorns have one of the best running back tandems in the nation with Blue and Baxter, and their respective play styles complement each other wonderfully. We saw exactly what they are capable of toward the end of last season, particularly in the Big 12 title game and College Football Playoff. They will be elite.

April 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA: Texas White wide receiver Isaiah Bond runs the ball in to score
April 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA: Texas White wide receiver Isaiah Bond runs the ball in to score / Sara Diggins/USA Today Sports via

Wide Receiver

WR - X

1. Johntay Cook II
2. Parker Livingstone OR Freddie Dubose

WR - Slot

1. Matthew Golden
2. DeAndre Moore OR Silas Bolden

WR - Z

1. Isaiah Bond
2. Ryan Wingo

The Longhorns receiver corps is deep and talented, and the exact combination of three for the starting lineup is still in flux. Bond, Cook and Golden should all start and would provide a similar feel to the 2023 version of the Longhorns with Adonai Mitchell, Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington. Wingo is also going to be involved early and often more than likely, and DeAndre Moore will also be a key part of the plan.

Tight End

1. Gunnar Helm OR Amari Niblack
2. Juan Davis

Helm is the more experienced player and has been coming along nicely this spring. Niblack, meanwhile, is the best athlete the Horns have at the position and has big-time mismatch potential. Both will be used plenty. Juan Davis has also impressed.

Oct 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) in action
Oct 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) in action / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive line

Left Tackle

1. Kelvin Banks
2. Trevor Goosby OR Jaydon Chatman

Left Guard

1. Hayden Conner
2. Neto Umeozulu

Center

1. Jake Majors
2. Connor Robertson

Right Guard

1. DJ Campbell
2. Cole Hutson

Right Tackle

1. Cameron Williams
2. Brandon Baker

The Longhorns might have the best offensive line in the SEC, headlined by the nation's best left tackle, Kelvin Banks. Cameron Williams will step in to replace Christian Jones, while the rest of the line that helped lead the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff returns. Brandon Baker is likely the future at left tackle after Banks heads to the NFL, and while he still has some developing to do, he will play.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com