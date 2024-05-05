Texas Longhorns Post Spring Football Depth Chart Prediction: Offense
The Texas Longhorns wrapped up spring football camp last month, culminating in one of the more exciting renditions of the Orange-White Game in recent memory.
And while Steve Sarkisian showed far from everything he had up his sleeve in that game, we did get a solid look at what the Horns are beginning to look like roster-wise.
So with 13 Longhorns off to the NFL next season and multiple positions up for grabs heading into the spring, it was interesting to see who has begun to separate themselves in terms of the battles for starting spots
So with that in mind, who exactly will take the field when the Horns open up against Colorado State on August 31?
With that in mind, LonghornsCountry.com is taking a swing at projecting how exactly we think the depth chart could shake out for Texas after spring ball, starting with the offense:
Quarterback
1. Quinn Ewers
2. Arch Manning
Heading into the spring, college football fans badly wanted there to be drama last year between Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning. But even after a stellar showing in the Orange-White Game in which Manning threw for more than 300 yards and three scores, there is no competition. Ewers is the starter, and barring injury or a dramatic performance drop-off, it will remain that way.
Running back
1. CJ Baxter or Jaydon Blue
2. Tre Wisner
The Longhorns have one of the best running back tandems in the nation with Blue and Baxter, and their respective play styles complement each other wonderfully. We saw exactly what they are capable of toward the end of last season, particularly in the Big 12 title game and College Football Playoff. They will be elite.
Wide Receiver
WR - X
1. Johntay Cook II
2. Parker Livingstone OR Freddie Dubose
WR - Slot
1. Matthew Golden
2. DeAndre Moore OR Silas Bolden
WR - Z
1. Isaiah Bond
2. Ryan Wingo
The Longhorns receiver corps is deep and talented, and the exact combination of three for the starting lineup is still in flux. Bond, Cook and Golden should all start and would provide a similar feel to the 2023 version of the Longhorns with Adonai Mitchell, Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington. Wingo is also going to be involved early and often more than likely, and DeAndre Moore will also be a key part of the plan.
Tight End
1. Gunnar Helm OR Amari Niblack
2. Juan Davis
Helm is the more experienced player and has been coming along nicely this spring. Niblack, meanwhile, is the best athlete the Horns have at the position and has big-time mismatch potential. Both will be used plenty. Juan Davis has also impressed.
Offensive line
Left Tackle
1. Kelvin Banks
2. Trevor Goosby OR Jaydon Chatman
Left Guard
1. Hayden Conner
2. Neto Umeozulu
Center
1. Jake Majors
2. Connor Robertson
Right Guard
1. DJ Campbell
2. Cole Hutson
Right Tackle
1. Cameron Williams
2. Brandon Baker
The Longhorns might have the best offensive line in the SEC, headlined by the nation's best left tackle, Kelvin Banks. Cameron Williams will step in to replace Christian Jones, while the rest of the line that helped lead the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff returns. Brandon Baker is likely the future at left tackle after Banks heads to the NFL, and while he still has some developing to do, he will play.