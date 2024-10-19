Longhorns Country

No. 1 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns face their biggest test of the season on Saturday night against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) walks down Bevo Boulevard and into the stadium before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) walks down Bevo Boulevard and into the stadium before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
AUSTIN - The No. 1 Texas Longhorns are set to face off against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs at Daryl K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday night in one of the most anticipated games of the college football season.

The Longhorns enter the game looking to prove to the nation that they are worthy of their No. 1 ranking. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs head to Austin hoping to make a statement of their own, and show the college football world that the national title still runs through Athens.

On paper, the Longhorns hold the advantage in almost every category on both sides of the ball, while the Bulldogs boast arguably the nation's best passer in Carson Beck.

That said, Texas has an elite QB of their own in Quinn Ewers, who made his return in a 34-3 blowout of Oklahoma last week. Like Beck, Ewers has all the experience and talent to be considered for the No. 1 overall selection in next spring's NFL Draft, and is hoping to show the world that he is ready for the biggest regular season stage of his career.

So can the Longhorns defend their home field in primetime and hold off a Georgia team that is in a must-win scenario?

Follow along with Texas Longhorns On SI for live in-game updates and highlights after kick off below:

