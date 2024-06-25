Texas Longhorns vs. Louisiana Monroe Warhawks Week 4 Preview: Offensive Players to Watch
The Texas Longhorns will meet up with the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the fourth scheduled game of the 2024 football season.
The Warhawks are going to see a few changes around the program coming into the year, hoping to leave a combined 10-26 record under former head coach Terry Bowden behind as they inherit Bryant Vincent.
But the team will be seeing some significant shifts in its offensive playmakers as well, losing its starting quarterback Jiya Wright, who led the team in passing, and wide receiver Tyrone Howell, who caught the most receptions.
The ULM offense scored 208 points from 25 touchdowns last season, with Wright taking the top spot for most touchdowns on the year with 10.
While it'll surely take some patience from Vincent and the rest of the staff to set a new foundation for the team, the head coach's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach background will be a huge step in the right direction.
Here's who could create some offensive momentum for the Warhawks against an unforgiving Texas defense in their non-conference matchup in September.
1. QB Hunter Herring
Going into his second year with the Warhawks, Herring will be a likely candidate to take over for Wright at the quarterback position.
Transferring from Louisiana Lafayette last season, he only played in two games for ULM, but he threw for a 53% completion rating with one touchdown. He also isn't afraid to rush the ball and recorded 13 carries for 70 yards across his two appearances on the field.
Herring might have to compete for the spot against incoming transfer General Booty, hailing from Oklahoma, but Herring's resume outshines Booty's on all fronts.
Vincent has yet to announce who will be in the starting position, but if Herring can get some quality training in the offseason, he could enter the 2024 season as a promising leader and get a chance to show what he's truly capable of.
2. RB Hunter Smith
Leading the team in rushing yards, Smith will be a key element for ULM to get balls into the end zone. The rising junior has spent his entire collegiate career with the Warhawks, being redshirted in 2022, and had a breakout season last year.
As a redshirt freshman, Smith appeared in all 12 games but only rushed twice for nine yards. Fast forward to 2023, and Smith's potential was put on full display. He played in all 12 games once again, but this time around he had 94 carries for 507 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 42.3 yards per game.
His most significant contribution came during the team's week one matchup against Army West Point, recording a season-long run of 62 yards for a rushing touchdown in the 17-13 win.
Smith was recently named to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt Team alongside four of his teammates, with Smith receiving third-team honors.
Standing at 5-foot-11-inches and 181 pounds, Smith will look to weave his way through the defense and leave his opponents high and dry. Texas will need to close the gap on him quickly before he gets the opportunity to head for the red zone.
3. WR Javon Campbell
The Warhawks signed 11 players back in February, with Campbell being among the conference's fourth-ranked signing class, the highest ranking for ULM in the past three years.
The wide receiver transferred in from Dodge City Community College, where he tallied 47 receptions for 720 yards and seven touchdowns within his two seasons with the Conquistadores. He averaged 15.3 yards per catch and 48 yards per game, matching stats with the Warhawks' departing leading receiver Tyrone Howell.
Campbell will be a force of note on the offense if he can help lead his fellow teammates to fill the shoes left behind by the top two receivers from last year.