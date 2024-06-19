Texas Longhorns vs. UTSA Roadrunners Week 3 Preview: Defensive Players to Watch
The UTSA Roadrunners will arguably face the biggest challenge of their season against the Texas Longhorns on week three of the 2024 season. Not only are the Longhorns their highest-ranked opponent in the season, but they will be face-to-face with one of their best former players who made his way to Austin in the offseason.
Edge Trey Moore owns the UTSA records for single-season sacks (14/2023) and tackles for loss (18/2022) and collects conference accolades. Moore was named 2023 AAC Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-AAC, and a three-time conference Defensive Player of the Year as a redshirt sophomore in San Antonio.
First-team All-AAC cornerback Kam Alexander was another loss for the Roadrunners as he transferred to Oregon in the offseason.
With these players' departures, UTSA must rebuild its defense to fight Texas' prominent offense. Here are some names to look out for.
1. S Elliott Davison
Senior safety Elliott Davison set the fourth-longest interception return in program history in the 41-20 home win over UAB with 76 yards.
A transfer from UIW, Davison appeared in all 13 games of his first season in San Antonio, including a start against then-No. 20 Tennessee. He posted 40 total tackles, 24 solo stops, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.
In Knoxville, against the Roadrunners' highest-ranked opponent in the season, Davison made a season-high six stops, including one TFL.
2. LB Donyai Taylor
Linebacker Donyai Taylor started all 13 games for the Roadrunners in 2023.
Taylor was named to the All-AAC second team his junior season after registering 46 total tackles, 31 solo stops, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, six quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. His season high in tackles took place in the dominating victory against UAB, where he recorded 10 with five unassisted and three TFLs
3. DB Ken Robinson
Redshirt senior Ken Robinson started in 12 games for UTSA in 2023 and was unavailable in one.
Robinson led the team with 66 total tackles in the season, including 42 solo, two for loss, four pass breakups and one quarterback hurry.
He recorded his season-high of seven tackles in five different games. Seven seemed to be his lucky number in the season. He made seven stops against Army, had seven tackles, a half-TFL and one PBU at Temple, he was involved in seven stops in the win over UAB, tallied seven tackles in the 41-27 victory against East Carolina and turned in seven tackles, a TFL and a PBU in the 35-17 victory over Marshall in the Frisco Bowl, the program’s first-ever bow win.