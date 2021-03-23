NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Longhorns WR Jake Smith Out Indefinitely With Broken Foot

The Texas Longhorns had a major setback in their first spring football practice on Tuesday, when slot wide receiver Jake Smith suffered a broken foot
The Texas Longhorns' first week on spring football got off to a rough start on Tuesday, when standout wide receiver Jake Smith suffered an apparently broken foot. 

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian announced the injury during his post-practice press conference, telling the media that Smith is scheduled to undergo an MRI to confirm the extent of the injury, and will be out indefinitely.

Smith, who is expected to be the primary slot receiver in Sarkisian's new offense, now joins a list of seven other Longhorns, including standouts Derek Kerstetter, DaMarvion Overshown, and T'Vondre Sweat, who are expected to miss the remainder of the spring with various injuries. 

In two seasons with Texas, Smith has had his fair share of injury concerns but has been productive when healthy, appearing in 20 games, and catching 48 passes for 568 yards and nine scores over that time. Smith played in just seven games in 2020. 

With Smith now out for an unspecified amount of time, sophomore wideout Jordan Whittington will likely get the first look at the position. Whitting is coming off a pair of injury-plagued seasons of his own and will be looking to prove himself this spring.

What do you think of the Longhorns' QB battle this spring? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

